Gujarat: Dharoi dam to release 76,000 cusecs of water, Sabarmati riverfront lower walkway closed again

The lower walkway of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat was once again closed to the public from 9:30 am Wednesday as part of precautionary measure as 76,000 cusecs of water is about to be released from the Dharoi dam.

“Around 45,000 cusecs of water has been released from Sant Sarovar dam into Sabarmati on Wednesday morning. As of now, 55,000 cusecs of water have been received in the Sabarmati river in the Ahmedabad region,” said I K Patel, executive director of Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation.

“After the release of 76,000 cusecs of water from the Dharoi dam, it is expected that about 65,000 cusecs of water will be received in Sabarmati in the Ahmedabad region by Wednesday afternoon. So, as a precautionary measure, we closed the riverfront to the public once again,” Patel further said.

Earlier, the lower promenade of the Sabarmati riverfront was closed to the public on the evening of August 17 as a precautionary measure. “It was opened after 24 hours when the water level subsided to a safer level in the city,” said Patel.

According to Patel, the riverfront will be opened to the public once the water level in the river comes down to safer limits.