Gujarat: Dhandhuka town brought under Disturbed Areas Act

The state government has imposed The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provisions of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, popularly known as Disturbed Areas Act, in Dhandhuka town of Ahmedabad district. A notification in this regard was issued by the revenue department on Saturday.

“…Government of Gujarat having regard to the intensity and duration of riots and violence of mob in respect of the areas of Dhandhuka town specified in the schedule annexed hereto, is of the opinion that public order in the said areas was disturbed for a substantial period by reason of riots or violence of mob,” read the government notification.

The Act has been imposed to notified disturbed areas of Dhandhuka town for five years between October 29, 2022 and October 28, 2027.

The Act provides that no immovable property in the notified disturbed area can be transferred except with prior permission of the district collector.

“All transfers of immovable properties situated in the disturbed areas made during the aforesaid specified period shall be null and void and no immovable property situated in the said disturbed areas shall during the aforesaid specified period be transferred except with the previous sanction of the Collector, Ahmedabad District,” it added.

As per the notification, total 32 localities of Dhandhuka town have been covered under the Act. A senior official of the revenue department said that this is for the first time that the Disturbed Areas Act has been imposed in Dhandhuka.

“The proposal was there for the past three years and it has now been finalised,” said the official.

In January this year, Dhandhuka town witnessed the murder of one Kisan Bharwad allegedly by some people from the minority community over the former’s social media posts. The incident was followed by widespread protests from different quarters. Bharwad was shot dead in Modhvada area of Dhandhuka town and it is one of the 32 localities brought under the provisions of the Act.