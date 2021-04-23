Gujarat DGP: Weddings to be monitored, no function after 8 pm in 20 cities

With a large number of weddings lined up across Gujarat from April 25-27, Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia on Thursday said all weddings would be monitored by the police to ensure that Covid curbs were adhered to, adding that no marriage function to be allowed post 8 pm in 20 cities of the state.

In a video statement, Bhatia said, “Amid the pandemic, the government has released standard operating procedure (SOPs) for many activities, including weddings, which say a a maximum of 50 guests will be allowed to attend these. We appeal to the people to follow the guidelines and compulsorily register online at the digitalgujarat portal’s marriage registration section so that the police department is also aware of the weddings. Weddings will be monitored by the police and in 20 cities, including Ahmedabad Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, there is night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, so weddings cannot happen during this time period. If anyone is found violating the SOPs, strict action will be taken by the police. Special appeal is made to party plot organisers, disc jockeys and mandap organisers to follow SOPs, failing which action will be taken under IPC section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant.”

“We also urge people to not spread fake news or rumour online as the police are monitoring social media and action will be taken against those indulging in rumour-mongering. We are cracking down on black-marketing of Remedesivir injections and other essential drugs. We are also taking action against those centres overcharging for CT scan,” said Bhatia.