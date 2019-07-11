Gujarat: DGP or ADGP to monitor coastal security, says govt

With an aim to curb suspicious activities in coastal areas of Gujarat in a better manner, the state government Tuesday decided to put monitoring of coastal security under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) or Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), while upgrading the post of Inspector General of Police (Coastal Security), said an official release.

The government also renamed the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) as Anti-Terrorist Squad & Coastal Security, which also be supervised by a DGP or ADGP-rank officer, the release added.

Quoting Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, the release said, “The decision has been taken to ensure that anti-social elements don’t infiltrate from coastal areas and commit any misdeed.”

As per the release, name of IGP (Marine Task Force) has also been renamed as IGP (Commando Force), which will be under direct control of DGP/ADGP ATS & Coastal Security. It further said that a firm administrative structure will also be set up to effect these changes.