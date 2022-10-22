Gujarat: Devvrat takes over as Vidyapith Chancellor

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat took over from Elaben Bhatt as Chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith Ahmedabad on Friday. Elaben Bhatt, who resigned citing ill-health, did not attend the ceremony.

In his address while taking over as the Chancellor, Devvrat, 63, appealed to the students, trustees and management of Gujarat Vidyapith to “work together as a family and take forward Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology and fulfil his dreams”.

“We, united like a family, will work on how to take Vidyapith, established with Gandhiji’s ideology, further… how to fulfill his dreams and overcome challenges created with time and how to reach out to masses,” the Governor said. Expressing gratitude, Devvrat said he feels “exceptionally fortunate” to be at the helm of an institute that was established by Mahatma Gandhi and was Chancellor too.

“Followed by Gandhi, great thinkers of Gandhian ideology, such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajenbdra Prasad, Moraji Desai, Narayan Desai and Elaben Bhatt, did a long work to reach out to the people and that responsibility is now given to me… I thank the trustees from the depth of my heart and hope to fulfil the objective with which Mahatma Gandhi had established this institute and spent his entire life… we all will work on how to reach out to maximum people so that his soul is happy,” the Governor added.

Talking at length about the principles of Gandhi and himself, the Governor added, “I am meeting the entire team for the first time and I express my gratitude to those who have welcomed me in their family and thank them. I personally have been influenced by two persons — both born in Gujarat — Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Pujya Bapu Mahtama Gandhi… both these mahapurush had influenced me immensely.”

Vidyapith’s move to offer its chancellorship to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, who is known for his “passion” in natural farming and cow-rearing, had triggered a controversy, with questions being raised on the definition of a “Gandhian”. In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, the Governor said that if “Gandhiji had been there today he would have blessed him the most”.

The Governor Devvrat, accepted the Chancellorship of Gujarat Vidyapith on October 11, the day a delegation of its Governing Council visited him at the Raj Bhavan.

However, a day before the institute’s 68th annual convocation on October 18, nine out of 24 trustees resigned citing “unethical use of power” for Chancellor’s appointment along with taking away the independence of the institute by the government stating that “it was neither spontaneous nor the unanimous decision of the Board of Trustees but under crass political pressure”.