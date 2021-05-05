Gujarat: Flouting covid rules, hundreds of devotees take out religious procession; 23 booked

The devotees were seen taking out a procession with steel pots (Kalash) on their heads towards Baliyadev temple in nearby Nidradh village

A day after a video emerged of hundreds of women devotees taking out a religious procession in Navapara village of Sanand taluka in Ahmedabad rural, the police Wednesday booked 23 persons including the sarpanch.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning when hundreds of women devotees were seen taking out a procession with steel pots (Kalash) on their heads towards Baliyadev temple in nearby Nidradh village, flouting social distancing norms amid the pandemic.

According to police, the local Thakor community in the village has a belief that pouring sacred water from Kalash on their community God Baliyadev at the temple would get them rid of any harm.

Hundreds of devotees flout #Covid norms and take part in a religious procession in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Police booked a case against 23 people including the sarpanch of Navapara. pic.twitter.com/z3cylP7Lti — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 5, 2021

The villagers had not taken any prior permission from the police, said the senior police officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Virendra Yadav, superintendent of police, Ahmedabad Rural said, “After police got to know about the incident, a team was sent to make the women devotees understand about the covid protocol and send them back to their houses. We have also taken action and a total of 23 persons were rounded up. We have also booked and arrested the sarpanch of the village. The villagers have claimed that they took out a procession with the belief that it would help them in getting rid of coronavirus. Taking out such processions is a custom for the villagers in the area and police are also trying to make them understand the risk involved in such huge gatherings.”

According to police, the sarpanch of Nidradh village Bharatbhai Dabhi (Thakor) along with 22 persons have been booked under IPC section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease, and sections of the epidemic diseases act 2020 (amended).

A similar incident also occurred in Kunvar village of Sanand Taluka on Wednesday as well in which 250 devotees were seen taking a procession towards a local temple. Police have arrested 10 persons in this case under similar sections of the IPC.