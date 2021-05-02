Gujarat: Devbhoomi Dwarka gets 100-bed Covid care centre

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday inaugurated a 100-bed Covid care centre set up by the Essar Group at Kajurda village in Devbhoomi Dwarka district. With this new facility, the state now has one lakh Covid beds while its oxygen usage is over 1,100 metric tonnes, the CM said.

The centre, which has 40 double-occupancy rooms and 20 single-occupancy rooms and is equipped with oxygen support, has been set up by Essar Group of companies, Essar Ports Ltd and Essar Power Ltd and will be operated by the Khambaliya civil hospital, an official release stated.

“This centre is an effort from our side to provide timely medical care to the people of Gujarat and support government’s endeavour to fight the pandemic,” stated Prashant Ruia, the director of Essar Capital.