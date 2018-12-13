Gujarat: Deputy SP arrested for framing man in prohibition case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said that it has arrested a deputy superintendent of police, V K Nayi, allegedly for framing a person in a fake liquor prohibition case.

ACB officials said in a press conference that the person, who was allegedly framed, had approached them in September. However, Nayi went underground during investigation and filed for anticipatory bail.

The bail applications were rejected in the lower court and high court, following which he was nabbed.

Officials said that three other policemen, who were posted at Mandal police station in Ahmedabad, have also been booked in the case.