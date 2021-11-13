Gujarat: Deputy collector accused of ‘stalking and harassing’ woman suspended

Aravalli deputy collector Mayank Patel, accused of stalking and harassing a woman government official, was suspended from service on Friday.

According to officials, 28-year-old Patel has been suspended by the revenue department for an indefinite period due to the police action against him.

On Tuesday, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested Patel, who is posted as deputy collector in Modasa Zilla Seva Sadan in Aravalli, on a complaint by a woman saying that he had been stalking, harassing and defaming her for one-and-a-half years.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Aravalli Collector Narendra Kumar Meena said, “Since the deputy collector is a grade 1 officer, he has been suspended by the revenue department in Gandhinagar and the decision to revoke the suspension in future will be taken by the department itself.” At present, Patel is out on conditional bail.

A native of Shihora village in Kapadvanj of Kheda, Patel served as deputy mamlatdar in 2016 before he cracked the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) entrance examination in 2017.



According to police, when Patel was serving as deputy mamlatdar, he met the woman at official meetings and gained an acquaintance. As per the woman’s complaint, when Patel was posted as deputy collector, he allegedly started harassing her through calls and messages.

Police said that the woman approached them only after Patel sent her indecent pictures to her minor son, pushing her into depression. Patel is facing Indian Penal Code section 500 for defamation, 354d for stalking, 506 for criminal intimidation and 509 for insulting the modesty of a woman along with sections of the Information Technology Amendment Act.