Did not claim government money: Gujarat Deputy CM on undergoing surgery at Mumbai hospital

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday issued a statement defending his decision to undergo a knee replacement surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai, saying that he has personally borne the cost of the operation and not claimed it from the state government.

The statement has come a day after the Opposition Congress questioned him for getting his treatment from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. “The operation that I have undergone in Mumbai is a different kind of operation being done through Uni Compartmental Treatment and therefore I have taken treatment in Mumbai. For this operation, I have not claimed any money from the state government. Neither me nor any member of my family have ever taken any money from the government for medical treatment. In past, I had undergone an operation for prostrate and got it done at Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad and had not claimed its cost (from state government).”

The Congress had asked if Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, did not trust hospitals and doctors in Gujarat.

“If government doctors can’t be trusted, then why should the state government spend thousands of crores of rupees on them,” Doshi had asked.