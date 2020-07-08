Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel calls visa move by US ‘unfortunate’

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (Express Photo) Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. (Express Photo)

Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel Wednesday termed the decision of the United States Government not to allow international students studying there to stay in the country if their Fall classes are moving entirely online as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘damaging to lakhs of students from Gujarat and India studying in the US’.

Patel added that he hoped that the Indian government would take appropriate action in this regard to get protection for the Indian students studying there.

Patel said this while speaking to mediapersons here. He was replying to a question related to the US government’s latest decision wherein its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a directive saying the foreign students studying in the US will not be allowed to be in the country if their Fall classes are moving entirely online. The directive means that any person entering the US or staying there in violation of the latest policy decision can potentially be deported.

“Directly, Gujarat government has got nothing to do in this. It is a decision of the American government. Lakhs of our Gujaratis study in the US. Besides, many do jobs and small businesses. But unfortunately, the President of the United States Donald Trump has rejected these visas as per the policies of his country and as he deemed appropriate. It is very damaging to Gujaratis and Indians,” Patel said.

“So, it is expected that the Indian government will take attempt at high level to protect lakhs of Gujaratis and Indians who are studying in America and ensure that they (the students) do not have to leave (the US) and their visas do not get cancelled,” he added.

