Gujarat deploys 25 lion trackers at Mount Girnar, sanctions 15 more for Shetrunjay

Gujarat forest department has decided to secure two important pilgrimage sites located on hills after lion attack incidents were reported last month. On Tuesday the government deployed 25 wildlife trackers for the 24×7 monitoring of the three stairways of Mount Girnar in Junagadh district which have shrines revered by Hindus and Jains. The trackers, who are appointed to ensure the safety of pilgrims and wildlife, will work on a rotation.

The development follows the incident of July 11, when a 12-year-old boy was dragged and killed by a lion while he was on the stairs of Girnar.

Meanwhile, the department also approved the appointment of 15 forest/wildlife trackers for Shetrunjay Hill, which is considered holy by Jains, in Palitana of Bhavnagar district. Last month a lioness had pinned down a resident of Garajiya village Kalubhai Parmar in Palitana taluka for about 30 minutes captured on videos that had gone viral.

The decision was taken after a meeting of Jain community leaders with Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and others in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Since June, Gujarat has witnessed a surge in lion attacks on humans. The July 11 incident raised an alarm over the safety of pilgrims at the site considered holy by both Hindus and Jains.

Following the incident, the state government announced a range of steps for the safety of pilgrims on Mount Girnar, one of which is the appointment of 25 trackers for the three stairways.

Announcing the final recruitment of the 25 trackers, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Akshay Joshi, in a statement on Tuesday, said, “In light of the tragic human fatality that occurred on the new Girnar steps last month, the Forest Department has taken an important step to reduce human-wildlife conflict and strengthen the safety of pilgrims and wildlife. A total of 25 trackers have been appointed for the new, old and Datar stairs (of Mount Girnar).”

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The trackers have undergone an orientation course on wildlife behavior, pilgrim safety, and human-wildlife conflict mitigation, apart from a week-long basic training, as per the statement.

“During the training, expert trackers from the Sasan Forest Department and veterinary specialists provided guidance on tracking, identifying wildlife movement, early detection of potential risks, and pilgrim safety. Following the completion of this training, the trackers will begin duty across all three Girnar stairways starting this evening,” it added.

Meanwhile, Modhwadia’s meeting with Jain community leaders was also attended by Minister of State for Forest and Environment Pravin Mali, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of the Forest Force Jaipal Singh and District Forest Officer of Bhavnagar Yogesh Desai.

As per an official release, there will be day-and-night surveillance at Shetrunjay Hill with the help of drones and watchtowers. Four prefabricated center-cum-cabins will come up at the Hill .

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The Bhavnagar DFO told The Indian Express that the most immediate step to ensure the safety of pilgrims at Shetrunjay Hill will be the appointment of 15 wildlife trackers.

“A proposal in this regard has been sanctioned. So, 15 trackers will be recruited through Gujarat State Lion Conservation Society (GSLCS). The remaining measures, such as watchtowers and cabins, will be taken as and when funds are released,” Desai said.

The area around Shetrunjay Hill in Bhavnagar has the presence of seven to eight lions. The hill witnesses a footfall of 2,000-7000 visitors every day.

Forest trackers are considered crucial in lion conservation in Gujarat. At present, around 225 forest trackers are deployed in the state. They provide real-time information on the movement of lion prides in the region, alerting human settlements if a big cat moves too close. They also try to rescue lions from being run over by trains.

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In Junagadh, the trackers have been appointed by GSLCS, an arm of the state forest department. They will be provided a monthly remuneration of Rs 15,914.