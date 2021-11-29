Gujarat: 13 dental college students detained over ‘liquor party’ in Gandhinagar

Police detained 13 first year students of a private medical institute for allegedly attending a “liquor party” at a flat in Sargasan area of Gandhinagar on Saturday.

According to police, a raid was conducted at one of the flats in Swagat Afford Society at Sargasan in Gandhinagar by a team from Infocity police station on Saturday evening after neighbours complained of “loud music”.

During the raid, 13 first year students of Karnavati Dental College in Gandhinagar were allegedly found intoxicated after consuming illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The flat where the party was held was rented by two students while 13 were allegedly invited for the party.

“We received a complaint from one of the residents of Swagat Afford society that a liquor party with loud music was going on in one of the flats. We found 13 people in the flat in an intoxicated state. We found empty as well as full bottles of IMFL,” said a police officer at Infocity police station.

“All have been booked under the sections of the Prohibition Act, and Indian Penal Code sections 188 for disobedience to order given by a public servant and 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease, as well as relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the officer added.

The university authorities, however, ruled out any punitive action against the students, all aged between 18 to 19 years.

Ritesh Hada, president of Karnavati University, to which the college is affiliated to, told The Indian Express, “It is very unfortunate and happened outside the university campus. Since the authorities are very strict about evening checks of students entering or leaving the campus, they decided to have a party in the afternoon.”

“We have called their parents and asked them to counsel their wards. We are not looking at suspension as putting their education on hold, risking their career, would not be the right decision. They are young and there needs to be a correction. We will be very sensitive to such incidents in the future,” Hada added.