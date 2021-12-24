Gujarat: Demolition begins for Gandhi Ashram revamp

A team of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has begun the demolition work of around 15 residential units of Thakor Vaas near Abhay Ghat as part of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial & Precinct Development Thursday. This is the first demolition work undertaken by the state authorities under the Rs 1,200-crore project jointly implemented by the Gujarat and Central

governments.

As part of the project, the state authorities are evacuating the people living within the Ashram, while offering them a one-time settlement amount to vacate the properties that are being owned by various trusts related to the Sabarmati-Harijan Ashram. Most of the residential units are in possession of the descendants of those who had settled with Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram in the early 1900s.

After a survey, the state authorities had identified around 250-260 ashramites who are residing at residential units within the ashram and are required to be relocated for the project.

On Thursday, AMC began work to demolish 15 residential units whose residents have accepted the one-time settlement of Rs 60 lakhs from the district collector. The residents had handed over the possession of the residences around a month back.

“We have started demolishing the residential units of Thakor Vaas residents who have accepted Rs 60 lakh as compensation and who have handed over the possession of the same. So yes, the process to demolish the units for the project has started from today,” a senior AMC officer, closely connected with the project and who wished to remain anonymous, told The Indian Express.

“So far, 63 ashramites have accepted the compensation installments. And those 63 have handed over the possession to the Ahmedabad collector. There is no meaning in keeping those units after sealing them. Of those units, the ones that are old and required to be preserved will be kept untouched for preservation. The residential units of Thakor Vaas are not to be preserved and therefore, they are being removed to make way for an open plot,” the officer said.

Initially, the authorities had planned to demolish around 10-15 units that would take two to three days.

The officer further said the land on which the residential units of the ashramites are situated belonged to various trusts related to the ashram. “The ashramites are tenants of the trust(s). So, after this demolition, the land will be vacated. And, separate negotiations are on with the trusts for land. That will be a different issue that has to be taken up with the trust concerned,” the officer said.

There are six trusts who are custodians of the land, part of the original Ashram. These include Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust (SHAT), The Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti (KGPS), Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust (SAGT), Gujarat Harijan Sevak Sangh (GHSS), and Gujarat Khadi Gramodyog Mandal.

The state government’s plan is to make the entire Gandhi Ashram precincts into a world-class memorial. It has formed two committees – a governing council headed by the chief minister and an executive council headed by the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, K Kailashnathan, for implementing the project.

The Ahmedabad collector, who is the member secretary of the governing council as well as the executive council, has also formed a local coordination committee to coordinate the rehabilitation work of the ashramites whenever necessary. It has also inducted three ashramites as members of the local coordination committee.