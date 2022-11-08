Gujarat is Delhi’s vassal state, BJP has created ‘smokescreen of progress and development’: Chidambaram

Claiming that the state has been lagging in terms of several social-economic parameters, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Tuesday the ruling BJP has created an “illusion” and “smokescreen” of high growth in Gujarat and is being ruled as a “vassal state of Delhi”.

The former Union finance minister, who was in Ahmedabad to interact with a group comprising of businessmen and professionals, said the “double-engine government” is an empty boast by the Bharatiya Janata Party and vast sections of people in Gujarat, including Scheduled Tribes, women, youth and the poor, have been left out.

“In the last six years of the BJP government, there have been three chief ministers—a clear indictment of the performance of the outgoing chief minister. I often wonder, if the elections were held in 2023, it is quite possible that Bhupendra Patel would also be shown the door. The reason for the revolving door chief ministers is quite simple: Gujarat is not being governed from Ahmedabad, it is governed from Delhi. Gujarat is not being governed by the chief minister, it is governed by the duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Gujarat is a vassal state of Delhi,” Chidambaram told reporters.

‘Declining growth path’

While pointing out that the growth rate at constant prices has fallen from 10.7 per cent in 2017-18 to 7.3 per cent in 2019-20 and a negative 1.9 per cent in the pandemic year 2020-21, he said, “The growth rate of the state GDP is on a decline since 2017-18. This, in fact, mirrors the declining growth rate of India. Gujarat is also on a declining growth path”.

The Congress leader also pointed out the actual investments coming into Gujarat have been nowhere near the money promised during the Vibrant Gujarat summits. “The claim of high investments flowing through the nine Vibrant Gujarat conferences since 2003 is a gross exaggeration. Data have been released only for the first five conferences up to 2011.”

False numbers

According to Chidambaram, Rs 66068 crore was promised in 2003, but the actual investment was only Rs 30,746 crore and Rs 1.06 lakh crore was promised the next year but the actual was Rs 37,939 crore. In 2007, he said, Rs 4.65 lakh crore was pledged but the state got only Rs 1.07 lakh crore. He added Rs 12.39 lakh crore was promised in 2009 and only Rs 1.04 lakh crore came. Similarly, he said, Rs 20.83 lakh crore was promised in 2011 but the amount was Rs 29,813 crore. “So, the promised number keeps growing year after year and the proportion of the promised number which is actually invested is declining,” Chidambaram said.

“According to a government publication, the total debt of Gujarat in 2020-22 was Rs 2.98 lakh crore, which is 18.04 per cent of GSDP. According to RBI, the total outstanding liabilities of the state in 2022 is Rs 4.02 lakh crore. As a percentage of GDP, it will be about 24 per cent,” he added.

He said the unemployment rate among the youth aged between 20-24 years in Gujarat is 12.49 per cent. “Every eighth person in the 20-24 age group is unemployed. While Gujarat may create a smokescreen of progress and development, the people left behind are the Scheduled Tribes, women, youth, and poor,” he said quoting CMIE data. He said average wage rate in Gujarat is lowest in the country, where a construction worker earns just Rs 285 a day which is lower than those earned by MNREGA workers.

He said the labour participation rate in the state was just 41 per cent. “As per the government data, of the total labour force, 59 per cent are not working. Why? Not because they do not want to work; not because they do not need the money. Young people should ask this question,” he said adding that the female work participation rate in Gujarat was just 23.4 per cent.

He asked why are 16.8 lakh people living in slums in Gujarat and why retail food inflation in the state was highest (at 11.5 per cent in August 2022) in the country. Pointing out that Gujarat’s sex ratio was just 919 compared to the pan-India sex ratio of 943, Chidambaram said, “The people of Gujarat should ask where are the missing girl children”.

Claiming that the BJP Government in Gujarat is not accountable, Chidambaram said nobody from the government apologised or resigned after the Morbi bridge collapse which killed 135 people. “In any other country, such a horrific tragedy would have immediately brought the resignations of people directly accountable. Here, no apologies, no resignations. That, I think, has brought greater shame to the people of Gujarat,” he said.

“The BJP is sitting on the summit of arrogance and thinks that it will not lose an election,” Chidambaram said asking the people of the state to vote Gujarat back to power.