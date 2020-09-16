Gujarat: Delhi NCB seizes 16 kg charas in Modasa

According to police, the accused, whose identity is yet to be revealed, has been detained by the NCB at the circuit house at Modasa. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi team detained a person and seized 16 kg charas (hash) worth Rs 1.5 crore from a vehicle in Modasa of Aravalli on Tuesday.

According to Aravalli police, the NCB conducted an independent operation on Tuesday morning, tracking a blue Wagon R car which was allegedly driven from Delhi to Gujarat by the accused using the National Highway 8 route.

According to police, the accused, whose identity is yet to be revealed, has been detained by the NCB at the circuit house at Modasa. “The accused has been detained in an independent operation by the NCB and charas worth Rs 1.5 crore has been seized. The NCB team has not filed the FIR in the district,” said a senior police official at Aravalli.

Meanwhile, Western Railway police found 4.78 kilograms of marijuana stuffed in a Paan masala bag on the pit line in the washing yard, kept hidden underneath the buffer zone between two coaches of Howrah Ahmedabad Express train on Sunday afternoon. Pit lines are washing tracks with open dumping space for trains to be cleaned at the washing yard space.

As per an FIR filed at Ahmedabad Railway police station, the bag was noticed by personnel on duty at Kalupur railway station on Sunday afternoon around 02:15 pm. “An FIR has been filed under section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against unidentified persons,” said an officer at Ahmedabad Railway PS.

