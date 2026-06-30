Gujarat can emerge as major defence manufacturing hub, says Rajnath

Rajnath, in his address, said, "Some people may wonder what connection a defence minister has with Vibrant Gujarat." (ANI)

Positioning Gujarat at the centre of India’s defence-industrial ambitions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the state has the industrial strength, skilled workforce, entrepreneurial culture and technologies required to emerge as one of the country’s foremost defence manufacturing hubs.

At the valedictory ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara, Singh stated that economic strength and national security were inseparable, and that the next phase of India’s industrial growth would be driven as much by defence manufacturing as by conventional industry.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the fourth edition of the Conference has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 3.34 lakh crore through 3,700 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), with the potential to create nearly 1.97 lakh jobs. Patel said the investments would contribute to increasing Gujarat’s Gross State Domestic Product and per capita income while creating new employment opportunities across sectors, describing the conference as an embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive and regional development.