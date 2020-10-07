Gujarat: Deesa city mamlatdar dies of coronavirus

Speaking to The Indian Express, AT Patel, resident additional collector of Banaskantha, said, “Unfortunately, DV Vankar lost the battle on Monday night. He was a native of Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha and is survived by his wife and three kids."

Among Those to die of coronavirus in the last 24 hours was DV Vankar (55), mamlatdar of Deesa city in Banaskantha. Gujarat added over 1,300 cases on Tuesday, taking the state tally to more than 1.45 lakh reported Covid-19 cases till date.

According to Banaskantha district administration officials, Vankar had contracted Covid on September 15 and was admitted at Sanjivani Super Specialty Hospital in Ahmedabad. Vankar was hospitalized for the past one week after he had experienced breathing issues, officials said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, AT Patel, resident additional collector of Banaskantha, said, “Unfortunately, DV Vankar lost the battle on Monday night. He was a native of Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha and is survived by his wife and three kids.”

As Deesa city Mamlatdar, Vankar had served for the past one-and-a-half years and was appreciated for his relentless work during the lockdown and unlock periods.

The revenue department of the Gujarat government also posted an official statement regarding Vankar’s demise, stating, “As Deesa city mamlatdar, DV Vankar had carried out appreciable work by staying in midst of the public during the coronavirus pandemic. He took his last breath in the hospital, fighting coronavirus for the past 20 days. May God rest his soul in peace (sic).”

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad district has reported almost 37,000 cases, adding over a 1,000 cases in less than a week. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation currently has 170 areas designated as micro containment zones.

Of the 15-odd deaths or fewer reported each day across the state, most continue to be reported from the districts of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Gandhinagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.