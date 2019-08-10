Gujarat: Decomposed carcass of four-year-old leopard found

A decomposed carcass of a four-year-old leopard was found in a canal of Ukai dam at Uchamala village in Tapi district’s Vyara taluka on Friday.

Vyara Veterinary officer Dr Pankaj Fuletra said, “The leopard died around four days ago. It is suspected that it died due to drowning. We found water in its abdomen. It might have come to the bank to drink water and was washed away.”

Forest officials suspect that since the water level in the canal rose following rain, the leopard might have got drowned in it.

Vyara Range Forest Officer (RFO) Raghuveer Kosada said, “We buried the body after post-mortem. Its viscera has been sent to the Surat Forensic Science Laboratory to find out the exact cause of death.”

This is the first incident of a leopard death in Tapi district. According to 2016 census, there are over 25 leopards in Tapi and Surat districts.