Gujarat: Decline in new cases for third consecutive day

Vadodara has been steadily reporting 90-odd cases each day since July 23, with the district tally nearing 5,000 cases.(Representational) Vadodara has been steadily reporting 90-odd cases each day since July 23, with the district tally nearing 5,000 cases.(Representational)

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,009 Covid-19 cases taking the state tally to more than 64,800.The state has also witnessed a decline in the number of new cases being reported in the last three days — 1,136 cases were reported on August 1. Surat continues to take the lead with 258 people testing positive. Ahmedabad reported 151 cases, while the district tally has now neared 27,000.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday added only four new micro-containment zones, one of its least additions till date, although the municipal corporation limits currently has 259 micro-containment zones.

Vadodara has been steadily reporting 90-odd cases each day since July 23, with the district tally nearing 5,000 cases.

Rajkot, which used to lag behind Gandhinagar in its total tally until July 22, has been reporting 80 cases or more each day since July 29. Dahod, Mehsana, Kheda and Panchmahal continue to report at least 20-odd cases each day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.