Gujarat: Four dead, two injured as van collides with bus in Surendranagar

Four persons were killed and two others injured in the early hours of Monday when a van collided with a bus on the Limbdi-Ahmedabad highway in Surendranagar, the police said.

According to police officers, the accident occurred around 2 am on a stretch near Kataria village under Limbdi taluka. They identified the deceased as Sagar Pawar (27), Anil Chauhan (25) Sandeep Jotania (25) and Imran Sama (24), all residents of Rajkot, who were travelling from Rajkot to Rajasthan in the Maruti Eeco van to attend a wedding.

Two others, identified as Rajkot residents Raghav and Raj, are critically injured and have been admitted to Limdi General Hospital, the police added.

“A total of six persons were travelling in the Eeco van headed towards Rajasthan when the vehicle hit a passenger bus head-on. The van’s front portion had to be cut open for the emergency rescue operation,” said a police officer at Limbdi police station in Surendranagar.

“All victims were rushed to Limbdi hospital where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival. The other two have been shifted to Rajkot Civil Hospital where their condition is still critical. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an FIR will be lodged in the matter after investigation,” the officer said. The bus had no passengers at the time of the accident, the police revealed.