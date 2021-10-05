Gujarat: One dead, three injured after car rams parked truck

One person died and three others were critically injured after a speeding car hit a stationary truck on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in Amirgadh taluka of Banaskantha on Sunday night.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Corona Hotel on the national highway (Gujarat-Rajasthan border) at Amirgadh taluka of Banaskantha when four persons were returning from Beawar in Rajasthan in a Maruti A-star car.

The deceased has been identified as Sudama Rajput (26), a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha.

“Four persons were returning from Beawar and after crossing the border, driver Sonu Rajput lost control over the vehicle and hit a truck parked on the roadside. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital in 108 ambulance where doctors declared Sudama dead on arrival,” said a police official at Amirgadh police station.

“We have booked the driver under IPC 304A for causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide. The three persons including the driver are in critical condition,” the official added.