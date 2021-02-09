Gujarat: DCB launches probe into fake note seizures by 12 banks

According to police, an FIR was lodged against unknown persons at Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch police station on Monday night under Indian Penal Code sections 489B for using as genuine forged currency notes. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has started an investigation after 12 banks in Ahmedabad sent their respective seizures of fake currency worth Rs 6.7 lakh to the police.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against unknown persons at Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch police station on Monday night under Indian Penal Code sections 489B for using as genuine forged currency notes and 489c for possession of counterfeit forged currency notes and 120B for criminal conspiracy.

According to DCB officials, Axis, Kotak Mahindra, DCB, IDBI, Kalupur Commercial Bank, HDFC, ICICI, Reserve Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, AU Small Finance Bank and Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank sent their seizure of counterfeit notes found in their bank circulation.

“The forged currency notes have been sent to the special operations group (SOG) team of Crime Branch which includes a total of 1,526 currency notes of denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20 and Rs 10 as well as the now defunct denomination notes of Rs 1,000. The counterfeit currencies have similar serial number and seem to have originated from a single source. Further probe is going on,” said an official.