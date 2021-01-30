Gujarat: DCB arrests man over ‘gang rape of woman after promising her job’

Jaimin Patel is one among the five accused who have been booked for allegedly gang-raping the woman on multiple occassions from August to November in 2020. (Representational)

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team of the Ahmedabad Police arrested an accused from Amreli for his alleged involvement in the gang rape of a 23-year-old woman from Rajkot, whose complaint was lodged in Ahmedabad on November 3, 2020.

According to police, the accused Jaimin Patel, a resident of South Bopal in Ahmedabad, was held from Mota Bhandariya village in Amreli, where he was hiding since the registration of the FIR.

Patel is one among the five accused who have been booked for allegedly gang-raping the woman on multiple occassions from August to November in 2020, by forcibly taking her to hotels in Ahmedabad, Mount Abu, Mandvi and Gandhidham on the pretext of getting her a job.

Four other accused are Ahmedabad residents Pragyesh Patel, Jitendrapuri Goswami, Maldev Bharwad and Neelam Patel who have been arrested by the police earlier under Indian Penal Code sections 376D for gang rape, 120b for criminal conspiracy, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 362 for abduction, 294b for obscenity and 506 for criminal intimidation.

“As per the complainant, five persons forcibly gave her methamphetamine drugs and alcohol to force themselves on her on multiple occasions. The accused offered a job to the woman and then committed gang rape. They also clicked her photos and later blackmailed her, said an officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

“We have held Jaimin, brought him to Ahmedabad and he has been given four-day police remand by the court on Thursday,” the officer added.