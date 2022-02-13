Taking an aerial view of the city: Helicopter joyrides of Ahmedabad

On a Friday afternoon at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran and decorated pilot, Captain Nitin Welde, steps out onto a waiting arena for passengers to share his brief on the route operated by AeroTrans Services Pvt. Ltd., a provider of air charter services, from the Sabarmati Water Aerodrome.

Dressed in a white shirt—sporting epaulettes with four stripes on his shoulders—and dark-coloured pants, Captain Welde explains to passengers that the usual flight route over Sabarmati Ashram, Patang Restaurant, the Sabarmati Jail and the Narendra Modi stadium will be skipped due to the ongoing cricket matches between India and the West Indies.

“Due to the matches, there is a lot of drone activity near the stadium and the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) has stopped us from taking that route. Instead, we will fly north over the city towards Gujarat Science City. We will orbit and come back,” said Captain Welde, who has over 30 years of flying experience, including 25 years spent in the IAF from where he retired in 2016.

After exiting the passenger bay, the pilot headed out to the helipad where a brown US-manufactured Bell 407 helicopter awaited the arrival of passengers. The six-seater helicopter is part of a fleet of nine helicopters and aircraft owned by AeroTrans, a 2.5-year-old aviation company acquired by Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm Hester Biosciences.

The single-engine, single-pilot helicopter can accommodate five passengers for a single joyride that costs Rs 2,360 per person, including an 18 per cent GST. Armed with a Rolls Royce engine, the rotary-wing aircraft can fly at a speed of 250 kilometres per hour. For the joyride, the helicopter maintains an altitude of 500 feet and clocks a speed of 180-210 kilometres to “help passengers gauge the city better.” It can attain an altitude of 2000-2500 feet above the ground and has an air-conditioned cabin with large glass windows, providing a spectacular airborne view of the city.

Before every joyride, the helicopter undergoes a daily maintenance activity when the in-house technical and maintenance team strive to keep the helicopter airworthy. The aircraft consumes 150 litres of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) per hour and is refuelled using fuel barrels that are manually pushed onto the tarmac with a trolley.

Dhaval Thakkar and his family, the first ones to take the joyride on Friday, undergo a second round of briefing before stepping onto the tarmac painted in bright green, yellow and red. After a round of sanitisation, the passengers are briefed on the safety of the aircraft and the procedures that need to be followed while boarding.

“Like our traffic signals, the red colour indicates no-go zones for the passengers. This is to prevent passengers from going towards the backside of the helicopter that has blades. The entry and exits from the helicopter have to be done through areas marked in yellow or green,” said a ground staff member while ushering Dhaval, his wife and three daughters, the youngest one a four-year-old.

The passenger sitting adjacent to the pilot is asked to remain masked up at all times. “Please do not make a lot of hand gestures that might obstruct the view of the pilot,” goes another safety instruction. They are also warned about possible air turbulence in the face of strong gusts of wind. Airsickness bags are provided on every seat with a verbal plea to remain calm.

Once inside, the passengers fasten their seatbelts before the helicopter takes off, providing the first aerial view of the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Vasna barrage in close proximity. The helicopter then turns left to head north. The under-construction Ahmedabad Metro project and its half-done stations with blue roofs, the IIM-A campus, the Zydus Hospital on SG Road are some of the landmarks spotted en route to Gujarat Science City.

At the Science City, the helicopter orbits around the earth-shaped dome or the Planet Earth pavilion and the Robotics Gallery before heading back to the Riverfront, where a ground staff member, Harshad Parmar, provides aircraft marshalling from the edge of the tarmac and helps the pilot land the helicopter at the correct spot. The ride lasts 10 minutes.

“It was a romantic experience. We saw the Doordarshan tower and Science City from the air. The joyride is a new entertainment experience in Ahmedabad and it provides a unique aerial view of the city,” said Dhaval while exiting the helipad.

As the pilot keeps the rotors running, another family enters the tarmac for their ride.

AeroTrans began offering helicopter joyrides from the Sabarmati Riverfront on January 1, 2022, and has completed over 600 sorties. Passengers have to show their tickets and arrive 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled departure time. Gujarat Police, which is incharge of the security at the Sabarmati Water Aerodrome, also check passengers. The passengers are required to furnish a Covid-19 vaccination certificate and a government-issued identification card during the security check.

The rides are conducted every Friday and Saturday. Rajiv Gandhi, the chairman of AeroTrans, said the company is in talks with the Gujarat government to start a second route for the joyrides. “Currently, the occupancy is 100 per cent,” said Gandhi, who began the joyrides as a pilot project.

On days when the helicopter is not used for joyrides, the company offers chartered services to pilgrimage and tourist destinations in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.