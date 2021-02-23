Gujarat: Day after ‘threat call; Former president of Kapadvanj municipality claims attack on her

BJP worker and former president of Kapadvanj municipality in Kheda, Sejal Brahmbhatt on Monday alleged that she was attacked by an unknown person.

BJP worker and former president of Kapadvanj municipality in Kheda, Sejal Brahmbhatt on Monday alleged that she was attacked by an unknown person while she was campaigning for the upcoming local body polls. The development comes a day after police lodged an FIR and took cognizance of Brahmbhatt’s complaint in connection with her receiving threat calls in which the accused had allegedly asked her to stop campaigning for the BJP.

As per Brahmbhatt’s complaint filed at Kapadvanj town police station on Monday, she was allegedly kicked off from her scooter by an unknown man on a motorcycle, while she was campaigning for local body polls near Sai Nagar society in Kapadvanj.

“We have received a fresh complaint from Sejal Brahmbhatt regarding an alleged attack on her. CCTV footage is being checked to investigate the matter. An FIR in this regard has not been lodged yet,” said a police officer at Kapadvanj town police station.

Brahmbhatt was the president of Kapadvanj municipality and her tenure ended in 2020. Since 2000, she has won the Kapadvanj municipality polls four times, however, the BJP did not grant her a ticket this time. The local body polls in Kheda have been scheduled to be held on February 29.

“This time, my party assigned me the task of campaigning for our candidates. On the night of February 17, I received a call from one Bhadresh Patel from Patelwada area, who is a candidate from the Opposition. Patel threatened me over the phone, saying that if I continue campaigning in Ward 3 of Patelwada, he would beat me up and send me to the civil hospital. I disconnected the call, but the accused called my my husband and started to abuse me. Patel is a rival candidate and has been threatening me to discourage my party’s workers,” Brahmbhatt said in her complaint.