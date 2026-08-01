After heavy rain, gates of multiple dams in Gujarat’s Rajkot and Morbi opened

People living downstream of the Lalpari Dam in Rajkot have been asked to move to safer places after the reservoir was filled to 90 per cent capacity following rainfall on Saturday. Meanwhile, several gates of the Aji-2 and Bhadar-2 dams in Rajkot, as well as Machchhu-2 and Machchhu-3 dams in Morbi district were opened to release excess water and citizens advised not to venture near these water bodies.

Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera, who visited low-lying areas near the banks of the Aji river on Saturday appealed to the public to restrict movement during rainfall, especially in areas where waterlogging has been reported by the RMC.

A statement issued by the Rajkot district authorities said, “A warning message has been issued to the people of Navagam and Bedi villages of Rajkot taluka to immediately move to safer places. The full water level of the Lalpari dam is 137.46 metres. The current water level in the dam is 137.16 metres.”

Light to moderate rain showers were recorded in Rajkot district on Saturday between 6 am and 12 pm. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the maximum rainfall of 1.69 inches (43 mm) was recorded in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district between 6 am and noon. After that, 1.46 inches (37 mm) of rain fell in Rajkot taluka, 1.22 inches (31 mm) in Paddhari taluka and 1.02 inches (26 mm) in Lodhika taluka. Other districts reported less than an inch of rainfall. However, red alert for Rajkot and nearby districts remains in place.

Due to increasing water inflow due to rain, one gate of Bhadar-2 dam near Dhoraji taluka of Rajkot district has been opened by 0.15 metres. Along with this, instructions have been issued not to move in the riverbed and coastal areas and the people of the 19 affected villages below to move to a safe place immediately. The full water level of the dam is 53.1 metres. The current water level in the dam is 52.5 metres.

Three gates of the Aji-2 dam were opened by 0.15 metres at 9.54 am on Saturday to maintain safe water levels. People in 10 villages of Paddhari taluka of Rajkot were asked to immediately move to safer places. The full water level of the dam is 73.76 metres. The current water level in the dam is 72.5 metres.

Morbi Collector Swapnil Khare, in a press conference on Saturday, said, “There is a red alert in Morbi district and it has received 76 mm (2.9 inches) of rainfall between July 31 night and August 1 morning. There was heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday morning and it has still not stopped. Officers have been deputed in all talukas and no casualties have been reported so far.”

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On the state of water reservoirs, Collector Khare said, “We have released 30,000 cusecs of water from Machchhu-2 dam and 7,500 cusecs of water from Machchhu-3 dam.”

Around 16 local roads are closed in Morbi. Koyba and Rajasthali villages have been cut off by excess rainfall on access roads. The Collector said that these villages had faced problems last year as well and assured that bridge projects had been approved for both villages to assure that it does not happen again.