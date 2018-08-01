Dalits allegedly thrashed in Gujarat for sporting moustache, wearing shorts

A clash broke out between Dalits and Darbar Rajputs in Kavitha village of Bavla taluka, Ahmedabad district after the latter allegedly objected to one of the Dalits sporting a moustache and wearing shorts. However, the Darbar Rajputs — an OBC community — lodged a police complaint alleging they were assaulted by Dalits over a dispute involving students of both communities at school.

Ahmedabad district superintendent of police RV Asari told The Indian Express that “cross FIRs have been registered and five of the accused from Darbar community have been arrested.”

At least five persons injured in the clash have been taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad. According to the complainant, Ramanbhai Ramji Makwana, he was assaulted for wearing shorts and sporting a moustache. Makwana has named five persons from the village and one unknown man in his complaint.

In a counter FIR filed by one Gambhirsinh, the Dalits have been accused of beating him and three others from his community over a separate dispute.

Last October a string of attacks on Dalits were reported from Sanand in Ahmedabad district for allegedly sporting a moustache. A ‘lok darbar’ (people’s court) was recenty held in Kavitha village for maintaning social harmony, according to police sources. Police teams are keeping a close eye on the village to prevent caste conflicts.

