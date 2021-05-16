Gujarat: Daily fatality dips below 100, first time since April 17

Testing, meanwhile, significantly dipped across the state -- from 1.39 lakh persons tested on May 13 to 1.29 lakh on May 14. (PTI Photo)

FOR THE first time since April 17, the daily Covid-19 fatality count in Gujarat was recorded below the 100-mark. On Wednesday, 95 patients succumbed to virus even as 9,061 new infections were recorded taking the total Covid-19 tally to 7,44,409 cases. The state’s toll stands at 9,039.

Number of patients on ventilator continue to hover around 800, with no signs of decline. Testing, meanwhile, significantly dipped across the state — from 1.39 lakh persons tested on May 13 to 1.29 lakh on May 14. Ahmedabad recorded the maximum drop, from nearly 27,000 samples tested on May 13 to just 21,800 samples on May 14.

In a possible silver lining in Mehsana, the district recorded 234 new cases Saturday, which was nearly 100 less than the 338 cases recorded a day ago.

The district, however, continued to report a test positivity rate of over 10 per cent and also saw four Covid-related fatalities.

Uptick in cases was recorded in Anand, which reported 229 new infections on the day after reporting 170-odd cases for the past two days. Sabarkantha, too, is seeing an increasing trend, adding a little less than 200 cases Saturday. Both the districts — Anand and Sabarkantha — are seeing a test positivity rate above 10 per cent as well.