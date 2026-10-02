Gujarat daily editor gets 20 days in jail in 1999 defamation case

The court further found that there had been no effort to obtain Dekare's version or verify the allegations before the report was published.

A Vadodara court on Wednesday convicted Falgun Chimanbhai Patel, the editor-in-chief of Gujarati daily Sandesh, in a 1999 criminal defamation case arising from a report published in the newspaper about then Vadodara mamlatdar Gambhirsinh Dekare.

The court awarded him 20 days of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Vadodara held Patel legally responsible as the editor of the newspaper and rejected his defence that he was based at the Ahmedabad office and had no direct involvement in the Vadodara edition.

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The case was initiated by Dekare over a Sandesh report published from Vadodara on September 28, 1999, alleging that it contained serious and defamatory allegations concerning his character and had damaged his reputation among members of the public, government officials, family and relatives.