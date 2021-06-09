Gujarat: Daily Covid count lowest in three months at 695

A total of 2,150 second doses were administered on Tuesday. Another 1.83 lakh first doses were administered in this category. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 695 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily surge seen since March 10 – in nearly three months.

Four districts — Botad, Chhota Udepur, Dang and Tapi– did not report a single case or a death, as per the daily health

bulletin.

Gujarat also commenced administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to those in the 18-44 years age group for those who took the first dose of Bharat Biotech and ICMR-developed Covaxin starting May 1.

A total of 2,150 second doses were administered on Tuesday. Another 1.83 lakh first doses were administered in this category.

Another 11 patients succumbed to the infection and 351 others are on ventilator of the total 14,724 active patients currently undergoing treatment, both of which are higher than what was seen on March 10 when no deaths were reported and 47 of the total 3,529 active patients were on ventilator across the state.

Ahmedabad city continues to report over 100 new cases, the highest among all eight municipal corporations and 33 districts.

Ahmedabad district is testing 5,000 odd samples at present, pegging the test positivity rate at around two per cent.

This is higher than the state’s overall daily test positivity rate, which currently stands at a little more than one per cent.