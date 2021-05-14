Gujarat: Daily Covid cases drop, CM to visit Banaskantha, Bhavnagar

A Covid-infected patient with oxygen support is admitted to the Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Daily Covid-19 cases reported in Gujarat dipped to 9,995 on Friday, nearly a 28-day low, even as 104 others succumbed to the infection.

With several districts seeing no relief in daily surge of cases, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with the state’s Covid-19 core committee group will visit Palanpur in Banaskantha on Saturday, followed by a visit to Bhavnagar district on Sunday.

The team is scheduled to visit the district collector’s office in Palanpur with a view to take stock of the situation in the district as well as to guide the district administration on Covid control strategies. The core group along with CM Rupani has already conducted similar meetings and reviewed situation in other districts, including Morbi, Rajkot, Patan, Jamnagar, Kutch, Junagadh and Dahod, as per a state government press release.

Banaskantha reported 235 new cases and three deaths on Friday, while Bhavnagar added 308 new cases and three deaths. On Thursday, Bhavnagar, which also includes its more densely populated municipal corporation jurisdiction, tested fewer samples (5,483) than Banaskantha (6,084).

Mehsana, which is not on the tentative list of visits planned by the CM, reported nearly 400 cases on May 13 and recorded a test positivity rate of over 12 per cent. On Friday, the district reported 338 new cases and two deaths.

In Junagadh, with test positivity rate of 14 per cent, the trend indicates that it is nowhere near the peak. After reporting 572 new cases on May 13, the district — including rural and city jurisdiction — reported 497 new cases.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja announced on Friday that an initiative — Maro ward corona-mukt ward (My ward, Covid-free ward) — will be started across the state. The initiative will be flagged off on Sunday by ministers who have been assigned the respective wards. Under the initiative, political representatives of cities and municipal corporations as well as other officials with a nodal officer will work in coordination to ensure smooth logistics in terms of beds, vaccination, sanitation, etc., in their respective wards. Pre-monsoon activities will also be reviewed by the ministers in charge of the wards.

Among those assigned charge of the wards in municipal corporation cities include, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel and Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja for Ahmedabad, Forest Minister Ganpatsinh Vasava and Minister of State Health and Family Welfare Kishor Kanani for Surat, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Urban Development Minister Yogesh Patel for Vadodara, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel and Women and Child Welfare Minister Vibhavari Dave for Bhavnagar, Agriculture Minister RC Faldu and Food and Civil Supply Minister Jayesh Radadiya for Rajkot, Faldu and Minister of State of Food and Civil Supply Dhamendrasinh Jadeja for Jamnagar, Labour Minister Dilipkumar Thakor and Water Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya for Gandhinagar, and Jawahar Chavda for Junagadh.

Ministers have also been allocated for the wards in the remaining 33 district jurisdictions.