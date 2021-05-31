Gujarat: Daily Covid count drops below 2k after 2 months

With 1,871 new cases, the total number of Covid infections reported from the state so far is 8,07,488. The toll has reached 9,815. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

THE FRESH daily Covid cases in the state fell below 2,000 on Sunday after more than two months. The state reported 1,871 new cases and 25 deaths Sunday.

The last when the state reported cases below 2,000-mark was on March 25 with 1,961 cases which increased to 2,190, the following day.

With 1,871 new cases, the total number of Covid infections reported from the state so far is 8,07,488. The toll has reached 9,815.

While, 5,146 patients recovered across the state, as on Sunday, the total number of active cases stands at 35,403 and the cumulative discharged patients at 7,62,270.

Among districts, Vadodara reported the highest daily fresh cases with 315 and three deaths. The cumulative number of cases in the district stands at 74,598 and the toll 765.

This was followed by Ahmedabad that reported 245 cases on Sunday and Surat with 197 cases along with 5 and 4 deaths, respectively. So far, the total number of cases reported from these two districts is 2,25,780 (Ahmedabad) and 1,40,714 (Surat).

The other districts that reported a daily Covid count of more than 100 are Rajkot (165) and Junagadh (108) from Saurashtra with one death each.

As far as vaccination is concerned, as many as 1,83,070 people from different categories were administered with both first and second doses on Sunday across the state.