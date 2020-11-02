Gujarat: Daily Covid-19 cases dip to less than 900

Gujarat's total virus count now stands at 1,74,085 while its total toll is at 3,749 with five deaths reported on the day. (Representational)

Gujarat reported fewer than 900 fresh coronavirus cases Sunday, indicating a further dip in the number of daily cases reported over the past few days. A total of 860 new cases were reported in the state on the day, down from 935 cases reported Saturday and 969 a day earlier.

Among the 860 cases reported Sunday, 220 were from Surat — 167 from urban areas and 53 from rural parts. One death was also reported. Surat has, so far, reported 37,157 infection cases and 840 deaths.

Ahmedabad, meanwhile, added 177 fresh cases which took its total virus count to 41,691. Two deaths due to the virus were also reported.

With Surat has been reporting the highest number of cases for the last few months, the gap in total number of cases between Ahmedabad and Surat is gradually thinning. Ahmedabad was the first in the state to witness a peak in Covid-19 cases in May, while Surat had followed.

On Sunday, Vadodara reported 117 fresh cases — 80 from urban areas and 37 rom rural — and one death. Rajkot, in Saurashtra, reported 82 cases, while Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar reported 22, 21 and nine fresh cases, respectively. Except Rajkot, the number of Covid-19 cases in Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar has declined since Saturday. Sixty-eight infection cases were reported in Rajkot a day ago.

