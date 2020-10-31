Gujarat: Daily Covid-19 cases continue to decline

scorecardresearch
With two patients succumbing in Ahmedabad on Friday, the death toll in the district touched 1,900. Ahmedabad city limit continues to see a near constant reporting of daily cases ranging between 160 and 170 throughout October.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | October 31, 2020 4:20:03 am
Three districts — Valsad, Botad and Dang — did not report a single case. (Representational)

As the daily count continues to see a decline, the cumulative tally now stands at over 1.72 lakh cases with around 970 cases reported on Friday, while the tally of those discharged stands at 1.55 lakh.

Three districts — Valsad, Botad and Dang — did not report a single case.

Of the nearly 3,000 patients currently undergoing treatment from the city limits, north-west, south-west and west zones of the city continue to shoulder nearly half of the burden. Jamnagar and Rajkot, which were hotspots, have seen a considerable decline in number of cases.

Jamnagar, which would report anywhere between 90 to over 100 cases each day even a month ago, reported fewer than 30 cases on Friday. However, from testing nearly 1,500-2,000 samples a day in last week of September, the testing has now dropped to 900 a day.

Notably, the central ministry had alerted the health department on the high test positivity rate in Jamnagar.

Rajkot too reported 74 fresh cases, a drop from its earlier steady reporting of as many as 150-170 new cases of Covid-19. The district has seen a drop in sample testing by nearly a 1,000, compared to that of early October and late September when it would test as many as 5,000 samples or more, each day.

