Gujarat: Dadra administration shuts Sun Pharma unit as 18 employees test positive

The district administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli slapped a closure notice on Sun Pharma company on Thursday evening after 18 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19, collector Sandeepkumar Singh said on Friday.

After an employee working in the quality control department of the company located at Piparia village in Dadra and Nagar Haveli tested positive a couple of days ago, the health department officials started tracing his contacts and carried out Covid-19 testing.

On Thursday evening, 17 employees tested positive, following which nearly 150 employees were quarantined in private hotels and hospitals in Silvassa. Those who tested positive are undergoing treatment in the government hospital in Silvassa.

In Ahmedabad district, two employees of the Cadila Healthcare pharmaceutical unit in Moriya village also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. A state government official said that they were probably tested in a private laboratory. Earlier, in the same district, Cadila Pharmaceu-ticals was the first unit to be shut down after 35 of its employees tested positive and three died.

In Ahmedabad district alone, over 130 Covid cases have been reported from industrial clusters, the majority of which are from pharmaceutical companies.

According to officials, cases which are currently coming from the industrial cluster in Ahmedabad are from Sanand or Bavla.

In the union territory, the authorities have also disinfected the house and company premises of Sun Pharma.

This unit was manufacturing hydroxychloroquine tablets and other pharmaceutical drugs. Its entry and exit points have been restricted by district administration authorities. Company authorities on Thursday had issued a press release stating that the unit was shut down and the production stopped due to the positive cases.

