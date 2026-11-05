Gujarat announces 3% DA hike for employees, pensioners ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, the Gujarat government has announced a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for around 9.69 lakh of its employees and pensioners.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

A week ago, the Union Cabinet approved a 3 per cent hike in the DA for central government employees and pensioners.

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Announcing the decision, spokesperson of the government and senior minister Jitu Vaghani said in an official statement, “This increase in the dearness allowance will come into effect from July 1, 2026. A total of over 9.69 lakh families—comprising 4.62 lakh employees (from state services, panchayat services, and other organisations) covered under the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, along with approximately 5.07 lakh retired employees—will directly benefit financially from this decision.”