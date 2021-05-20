Gujarat Cyclone Tauktae: Intra-circle roaming for mobile users in 5 most affected districts

A worker restoring power lines on the way to Una from Veraval, Gujarat after landfall of cyclone Tauktae. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In the five most affected districts of Gujarat where the telecommunications network has been damaged by cyclone Tauktae, the government has permitted intra-circle roaming where mobile phone users can use the network of any telecom service provider till midnight of May 22, an official release stated here on Thursday.

Initially during the cyclone, this facility was available in 16 districts of the state. Now it will continue to remain available for Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and the Union Territory region of Diu.

To avail of the facility, mobile users have to change “network selection” in their mobiles to automatic mode and manually select a 2G, 3G or 4G network, the release added.

The mobile networks in these districts are expected to be restored by May 23.

This facility has been allowed by the Department of Telecom (DoT) in districts where more than 10 per cent of the mobile networks have been damaged. Similar facility has also been provided in Maharashtra and Goa, affected by the cyclone.