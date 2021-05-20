Aerial survey in Gir Somnath, Amreli: Govt with you in the hour of crises, says CM Rupani to people in affected districts

Workers restoring power lines on the way to Una from Veraval, Gujarat after landfall caused by Cyclone Tauktae. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-ravaged Gir Somnath and Amreli districts before visiting these districts and assuring affected people that the government was with them in the hour of crises.

The CM also announced that the government would pay cash doles to fishermen whose livelihood has been affected by Cyclone Tauktae.

After landing at Garal village of Una taluka in Gir Somnath district in the morning, Rupani heard the village residents and assured them that the state government would survey the damage to horticulture crops and pay compensation as per rules.

From Garal, the CM drove to Una town and held a meeting with local officials. “The CM gave guidance to the district administration on how to prepare primary estimates of damage. The CM also noted that basic amenities such as electricity and water had been affected and instructed officers to restore them in a time-bound manner. He instructed that in addition to 200 employees engaged in restoring power lines, additional 300 employees should be called from other districts by tomorrow to restore power supply immediately,” the release added.

The CM also ordered survey of damaged homes and immediate removal of uprooted trees, slush and other debris from roads of Una town. The release said that after cyclone Tauktae made landfall on Una coast on Monday evening, drinking water distribution was affected in 170 villages of Gir Somnath district but it was restored in 106 villages by Thursday.

From Una, the CM went to the coastal own of Jafrabad in Amreli district and interacted with fishermen. “The cyclone has caused extensive damage to boats of most of fishermen families. In these difficult times, the government would pay them cash doles… the government would extend them all possible help to help them overcome losses on account of damage to their boats. The government will also pay ex gratia against damage to kuccha houses,” another release quoted the CM as having stated.

Fishermen leaders requested help from the CM to repair their damaged homes and the CM, in turn, ordered officers to ensure that price of roof tiles and roof sheets remain reasonable.

As many as 5,000 people were evacuated in Amreli as cyclone Tautake approached the coast on Monday. The extremely severe cyclone had made landfall between Una and Jafrabad on Monday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in two districts.

Three days after the cyclone hit the coast, around 1,400 villages continued to remain without power. Torrential rain and gusty winds also damaged thousands of kuccha houses and roads and uprooted trees. The storm has also caused largescale damage to crops in the region.