Gujarat cyber crime probe uncovers bank account ‘used in Baba Siddique murder dealings’

THE GUJARAT Police investigation into a Rs 53-crore cyber crime case has led to a major breakthrough in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Ziauddin Siddique, officers said.

One of the 10 accused arrested in the cybercrime case, Sahilmiyan Shabbirmiyan Malek of Anand, had allegedly provided services to Salman Vohra, who is accused of financing Baba Siddique’s killing, they said. Vohra of Peltad in Anand was already arrested in the Siddiqui murder case.

S P Rajdeepsinh Jhala said, “We have learnt that the bank account used by Salman Vohra was handled by Sahilmiyan Malek and it was through this bank account that money was sent to those accused of killing Baba Siddique.”

Considering the amount of transactions and the layers of transfers between the bank accounts, it will take some time to unravel the web, the SP said.

Siddique, an NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

The investigation into 197 mule bank accounts of which 60 are involved in 142 cyberfraud complaints across 17 states and three UTs with a transaction history of over Rs 53.55 crore has unravelled the direct links to the financing of Siddiqui’s murder, said the Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE) of the Gujarat police. The CCoE on Tuesday said they have arrested 10 members of the cyber fraud gang from various places of Gujarat.

“In the coming days, the CCoE will book Salman Vohra in the mule account case as well and we will be requesting time to question him at a later date,” Jhala added.

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As many as 27 arrested accused have been chargesheeted in the Siddique murder case.

According to the Mumbai Police chargesheet in the Baba Siddique murder case, the hit on the NCP leader was allegedly ordered by Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad.

Anmol was deported by the US to India in November 2025, and was placed under arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mule accounts case

A statement from the CCoE on Tuesday said, “The accused were lured to rent their bank accounts and used for money laundering in cyber frauds. Details of more than 60 bank account details were found from the mobile phone of the accused, which, when checked on the national cybercrime reporting portal (NCCRP), yielded results that they had been used 132 reported cybercrime cases, such as investment fraud, UPI-related fraud, trading fraud and so on.”

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Those arrested have been identified as Nizamuddin Mohammadshah Diwan, Sahilmiyan Shabbirmiyan Malek, Sohil Salimuddin Malek, Jignesh Rajendra Patel, Vanraj Lakshman Bharwad, Tushar Mayur Vanand, Ricken alias Rocky alias Pandit alias Rajesh Patel, Akash Praveen Patel, Moin Ruknoddin Malek, and Krupal Charanraj Desai. Most of the accused are residents of Anand district and others are from Kheda and Ahmedabad districts.

The CCoE seized 11 phones, three cheque books of different bank accounts, three pass books and three debit cards in connection with the case.

A total of 132 complaints have been registered in the crime, including 22 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Kerala, 9 in Rajasthan, 8 in Tamil Nadu, 7 in Haryana, 7 in West Bengal, 6 in Telangana, 6 in Andhra Pradesh, 5 in Delhi, 3 in Bihar, 3 in Punjab, 2 in Assam, 2 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Odisha, 1 in Puducherry, 1 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1 in Himachal Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway.