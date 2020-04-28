Gujarat: Cyber Crime Cell issues advisory after fraud cases reported

In another case in Sabarkantha, a 48-year-old man lost Rs 1.39 lakh on April 24, after an unknown person called the victim and asked him to download an application called ‘Quick Support’ from play store. (Representational) In another case in Sabarkantha, a 48-year-old man lost Rs 1.39 lakh on April 24, after an unknown person called the victim and asked him to download an application called ‘Quick Support’ from play store. (Representational)

The Cyber Crime Cell of Gujarat Police are now looking into cases of online fraud after multiple cases emerged in the state where victims have been approached by fraudsters masquerading as bank or digital wallet representatives urging them to upgrade Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

According to police, in Ahmedabad, Deepak Dave (56) from Thaltej lost Rs 37,000 on Sunday after he was asked to download ‘Support Team Wear’ mobile application by a person claiming to be a Paytm representative.

“The victim received a call on Sunday where the accused told him that he was calling from Paytm to inform him that his KYC had not been updated and his Paytm wallet would be terminated. When the victim asked for assistance, the accused asked him to download an app from Google play store ‘Support Team Wear’ wherein he was asked to submit bank details. After some time, the victim received messages on his phone that he has lost Rs 37,000 through different transactions,” said A M Jadeja, police inspector, Vastrapur police station.

In another case in Sabarkantha, a 48-year-old man lost Rs 1.39 lakh on April 24, after an unknown person, claiming to be representative of Paytm, called the victim and asked him to download an application called ‘Quick Support’ from play store.

The victim has been identified as Falgun Thakkar, a resident of Himatnagar of Sabarkantha, on whose credit card, several transactions amounting to Rs 1,39,640 was made on April 24. However, as the victim realised the fraud, he contacted the Sabarkantha Cyber Crime Cell, which then informed the nodal officer of Paytm to register all transactions made recently on the credit card as fraud.

“The victim had received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be a Paytm representative and told him that his KYC hadn’t been updated. The victim was then asked to download an app called ‘Quick Support’ and submit details. He then started receiving messages regarding transactions made on his credit card worth Rs 1.39 lakh. Luckily, he informed us immediately and we managed to stop the transactions from the credit card in time,” said an officer at Sabarkantha Cyber Crime Cell.

After multiple cases of such banking fraud emerged in the state, the Gujarat Cyber Crime Cell issued an advisory to all district police regarding apprising their citizens of such frauds.

“Be aware of any message that you receive on your phone regarding updating KYC of Paytm or any other digital wallet. Any KYC upgradation can be done only at authorised KYC points or by representatives of the digital wallet who will reach at your doorstep. Never share any personal or banking related information on phone,” said the advisory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.