Gujarat cuts industrial gas use by 50 per cent; Hotel association warns of impact on small eateries

Despite recent industrial gas supply restrictions, Gujarat’s Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Tuesday that there will be no disruption in the supply of domestic gas cylinders.

The state is prioritising household LPG and PNG needs amid ongoing disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

The Gujarat government has imposed a 50 per cent cut in gas supplies to industries and a 40 per cent cut for fertiliser and milk processing units to prioritise household cooking fuel.

While assuring that domestic LPG distribution remains uninterrupted, Patel said: “The state government is constantly working to ensure that no household is left without a cylinder. We are in continuous contact with the central government regarding this. The state and the Centre are coordinating closely to ensure that households do not face any shortage of cooking gas cylinders. Measures are being taken in line with periodic guidelines issued by the central government to prevent panic and ensure the steady availability of LPG for households.”