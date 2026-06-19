Gujarat custodial death case: Telangana family seeks reappointment of special prosecutor

In a fresh twist in the high-profile custodial death case of Telangana migrant Babu Nisar, his son has written to the Gujarat Home Department seeking the reappointment of Special Public Prosecutor Shailendra Ghariya.

The move comes after the government’s newly appointed prosecutor expressed his inability to take up the assignment, raising uncertainty over the future of the trial in its final stages.

Expressing “shock and surprise” in a representation on Thursday, Nisar’s son, Salim, urged the state government to immediately restore Ghariya as Special Public Prosecutor in the custodial death case registered at Fatehgunj police station. The family said Ghariya has examined more than 55 witnesses and “he possesses complete knowledge of the evidence, witness testimonies, case records, and the prosecution strategy,” making him best placed to see the case through to its conclusion.