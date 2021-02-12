Gujarat: Crude oil theft accused booked under GCTOC Act

Several cases have been filed since 2007 against the accused, according to the ATS.

A 39-year-old history-sheeter accused of stealing crude oil from IOC and ONGC pipelines across several states, who was nabbed by the ATS Gujarat on January 22 from the Mumbai airport after being absconding for nearly 15 years, has been booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act on Friday.

Along with the stringent terror law, Sandeep Gupta, a resident of New Delhi, has also been booked for offences under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines Act, Explosive Substances Act and Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to offences of criminal conspiracy and theft.

Accused of “theft of national property” by puncturing pipelines of IOC and ONGC across several states of Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana and Gujarat and then diverting the crude oil via illegally established pipelines worth Rs 300-400 crore, Gupta allegedly worked in a gang of several people.

Others identified from the gang include one Mehmad Wasim alias Salman Ahmed Hussein Kurreshi and Munesh Gurjar, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, and Nishant Kiranbhai Karnik, a Vadodara resident, who assisted Gupta in his modus operandi across other states.

