Gujarat crosses 30,000 cases, highest single-day spike in Surat

Eight Covid-19 positive patients died in Ahmedabad, the lowest since April 27, when only five deaths were reported from the district. (Representational) Eight Covid-19 positive patients died in Ahmedabad, the lowest since April 27, when only five deaths were reported from the district. (Representational)

Gujarat crossed 30,000 cases and Ahmedabad crossed 20,000 on Friday while a team from the Central Health Ministry was taking stock of the Covid-19 situation in Ahmedabad. While 18 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection across the state, Surat saw its highest single-day spike reporting 182 new cases.

In a span of nearly a month — since May 27 — Gujarat added more cases (15,350) than it did in two months from March 19 (when the state reported its first case) to May 26.

Eight Covid-19 positive patients died in Ahmedabad, the lowest since April 27, when only five deaths were reported from the district. Ahmedabad reported less than 300 cases for the fourth day – 219, while the district has nearly 3,400 patients undergoing treatment as active cases.

Following delimitation where Bopal, an area in Detroj taluka, earlier under rural Ahmedabad limits, is now under AMC, the number of new cases from Ahmedabad rural jurisdiction has seen a drop. Earlier, 25 to 35 cases were reported per day from the rural jurisdiction, while it has now come down to less than 15.

While Surat crossed 4,000 cases after its highest single-day spike, prima facie it seems the district has managed to keep its case fatality rate in control with only about 36 Covid-19 positive patients dying per 1,000 such laboratory confirmed cases.

Aravalli, on the other hand, where two others succumbed, has seen a fatality rate as high as nine per cent, even as the district has reported about 190 cases till now. Bharuch, where two Covid-19 positive patients died, saw a sudden spike with 16 more testing positive taking the district tally to nearly 200 cases now.

Meanwhile, after testing at sub-optimal levels this week, Friday saw the highest samples taken since June 17, with about 5,900 samples taken in a 24-hour span.

Rajkot that reported 13 new cases, saw the personal assistant of Dean of PDU Medical College, Rajkot testing positive.

As many as nine prisoners from within the Sabarmati Central Jail premises in Ahmedabad have tested positive over the span of last 10-12 days, said Prisons DGP KLN Rao.

All the inmates are admitted in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and are in a stable condition. Three jail staffers too tested positive during this time, who are in home quarantine.

