Gujarat crop loss: Farmers to be compensated under State Disaster Response Fund

Farmers who lost their crops in the continuous rainfall this monsoon will be compensated under State Disaster Response Fund, the government said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The compensation will be paid after a survey of the losses will be completed in 15 days, an official release by the state government said.

The survey has begun in farms where floodwaters have receded, while in rest of the farms, the process will be undertaken once the water recedes. The government also clarified that compensation under State Disaster Response Fund will be paid to those farmers who suffered 33 per cent or more crop loss.

The decision was made a day after state government officials told The Indian Express that no farmer affected by rain fits the criteria for compensation under the Mukhamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana, which was launched this year, after the government decided to temporarily suspend the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

In 2019, the government paid Rs 3,795 crore to farmers as compensation for unseasonal rainfall between October 15 and November 20.

However, the payment, which also included funds from State Disaster Response Fund was made at a rate of Rs 6,800 to 4,000 per hectare. The compensation was limited to two hectares and is less when compared to the Mukhamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana, where the per hectare compensation is Rs 20,000 to 25000.

The Indian Express has already reported that due to widespread rainfall this monsoon, Gujarat has received 68 per cent more rain which has adversely affected Kharif crops in several districts. Farmers in Kutch, Dev Bhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi and others have suffered.

