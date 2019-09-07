Gujarat: Crocodile strays on to tracks, injured as train runs over it

A 7-foot long, 120-kilogramme crocodile, which found itself on the railway tracks near Bharuch, was critically injured as it was run over by the Mumbai-Jodhpur Express on Thursday. The reptile is likely to have strayed from a pond in Chavaj village near the railway tracks.

The train was going towards Ahmedabad from Mumbai, when after crossing Bharuch Railway station on Thursday night, the engine hit something on the tracks near the village around seven kilometres.

The driver stopped the train and found a crocodile trapped on the tracks below the engine. He immediately informed Bharuch Railway control room, whose officials then alerted the Forest Department.

Bharuch Range Forest Officer M H Kathwadia and his staff reached the spot within half an hour and tactfully removed the crocodile from the tracks. The train then proceeded on its journey after its one-hour stop.

The injured crocodile was lifted by the forest officials who walked around two kilometres holding the reptile, before it could be loaded onto a vehicle and taken to Jhagadia rest house. Bharuch district Panchayat veterinary doctor Dr Mehul Patel arrived at the rest house on receiving information about the injured crocodile, and gave it medical treatment, but the reptile is in critical condition.

“There is a deep injury on the back portion of crocodile,” RFO Kathwadia said. “The condition of the crocodile is critical. We will keep it at the rest house for a few more days. The veterinary doctor told us that the injury is deep and the condition of the animal is critical. We have kept the crocodile under observation.”