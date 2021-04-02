Gujarat: Criminal who fled hospital, 3 aides held

Donga was earlier arrested in connection with a case of murder and a GSTOC case registered against him and others in Gondal taluka of Rajkot district and was lodged in Palara Special Jail near Bhuj town in Kutch district.

TWO DAYS after his dramatic escape from the prison ward of a Bhuj hospital in Kutch, history-sheeter Nikunj alias Nikhil Donga was nabbed by a joint team of Kutch (west) and Rajkot rural police from Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday. Three other men accompanying Donga were also detained, police said.

A joint team of the local crime branches (LCBs) of Kutch (west) police and Rajkot (rural) police nabbed Donga and three others from Haldwani around 3 pm on Thursday. “They were out for shopping when our joint team caught them. We will produce the four men in a local court to seek their transit remand,” S J Rana, police sub-inspector of Kutch (west) LCB told The Indian Express.

Rana said the three men held along with Donga have been identified as Shyaml Donga, Sagar Kyada and Renish Malaviya. While Shyamal is a resident of Derd village of Gondal taluka of Rajkot district, Kyada and Malaviya are residents of Gondal town, police said. “They have driven all the way to the Uttarkhand after Donga escaped from the hospital,” Rana further said.

Donga had escaped from the G K General Hospital in Bhuj around 1:20 am on Monday as police sub-inspector (PSI) Ramesh Gagal and constable Rajesh Rathod who were deployed to stand guard at the prisoner’s ward of the hospital allegedly fell asleep. Footage recorded by CCTV cameras installed in the hospital showed Donga walking out the hospital ward with another man and later driving away in a car with no vehicle registration plate.

Donga was earlier arrested in connection with a case of murder and a GSTOC case registered against him and others in Gondal taluka of Rajkot district and was lodged in Palara Special Jail near Bhuj town in Kutch district. He was admitted to the GK General Hospital on March 26.

After the history-sheeter fled the hospital, PSI Gagal and constable Rathod, one Bharat and Donga were booked under IPC sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) by ‘B’ Division police station in Bhuj town.

Police inspector S B Vasava, in-charge of ‘B’ Division police station, said they arrested Gagal, Rathod as well as PSI MK Bhardwad and assistant sub-inspector Alimamd Langa in connection with Donga’s escape from the hospital. Bharwad and Langa were also deployed at the prison ward in the hospital to stand guard during different shifts, police said. Vasava said the booked policemen are currently in remand.