Gujarat: Crimes against Dalits rise 32%, STs 55% in five years

Crimes against Scheduled Castes rose 32 per cent and those against Scheduled Tribes went up by 55 per cent between 2013 and 2017, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly has been told.

The response given to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Pravinbhai Maru in September 2018 showed that a total of 6,185 cases were registered between 2013 and 2017 under The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in which Dalits were the victims. The number of cases rose 32 per cent from 1,147 in 2013 to 1,515 in 2017, according to the response by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ishwar Parmar.

During the calendar year 2018 (up to March), 414 additional cases have been registered for crimes against SCs.

Of these, the highest were in Ahmedabad (49 cases), followed by Junagadh (34), Bhavnagar (25), Surendranagar (24) and Banaskantha (23).

Crimes against tribals of the state rose even more, percentage-wise. The number of cases rose 55 per cent to 1,310, in which Scheduled Tribes are the victims, in the five-year period 2013-2017.

In the first three months of 2018, an additional 89 cases have been lodged. The higher quantum of cases have been registered in the districts of Bharuch (14), Vadodara (11) and Panchmahal (10).

In over 5,863 cases, the government had provided financial assistance of close to Rs 50 crore during the period, the minister’s response said.

A supplementary response by the government said only 28 victims are yet to be given compensation, as of March 2018.

Separately, addressing Dalits at an event in Gandhinagar on Thursday, Minister Parmar said loans amounting to Rs 69 crore had been disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer to 4,500 beneficiaries.