Gujarat: Covid vaccine camps to be organised in schools, colleges

Following directions from the Centre, the Gujarat government announced special vaccination camps in schools and colleges across the state.

The state government in an official release stated that vaccination camps will be organised with immediate effect in schools and colleges across 33 districts to vaccinate all eligible school and college students above 18 years of age, staff members, teachers and their family members before September 5.

In the wake of directions of the Centre to cover all teachers under the vaccination drive before Teachers’ Day, the state government will allocate additional stock of doses to each district, it stated.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that ‘in addition to the plan to provide vaccine to every state this month, more than 2 crore vaccine doses are being made available. We have requested all states to try to vaccinate all schools teachers on priority before Teachers’ day on September 5’.The decision was taken in the core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel and Chief Secretary Anil Mukim.